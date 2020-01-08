Riot will give a sneak peek at its new tabletop game later this week

It’s a hell of a week for Riot fans—especially for those keen on tabletops games.

The company teased what’s to come for the 2020 League of Legends season today, detailing events, game modes, skins, and champion updates. It also mentioned some of its other projects: Clash, its autobattler Teamfight Tactics, and its card game Legends of Runeterra. But perhaps most exciting of all, Riot promised to give a sneak peek of its upcoming tabletop game sometime this week.

At the moment, very little is known about the game. It was introduced at Riot’s 10th-anniversary event, but the company didn’t divulge any specifics. It’s supposedly based on the world of Runeterra, the same universe as League and TFT, but that’s it.

Earlier in 2019, eager fans discovered Riot had trademarked a game named Tellstones, suggesting the possible name of the game. Nothing has been confirmed, though.

But this week, fans will no longer be in the dark.

This will be the second time Riot will venture into the world of board games. In 2016, it released a tabletop named Mechs vs. Minions, receiving roaring success from critics, and selling out in quick succession. The game was later re-released and sold out again, even despite its hefty $75 price tag.

The new tabletop game is expected to release later this year.