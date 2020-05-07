Riot shows off Volibear’s reworked splash art in terrifying teaser

Watch out, League of Legends fans. The thundergod’s coming.

Riot Games revealed a short teaser for the Volibear rework today, teasing that the champion’s release is potentially coming soon. The ursine force roars in the snowy distance as lightning crackles all around him.

A storm is brewing. Take cover in the global livestream event on Friday, May 8 at 8 PM PT – https://t.co/2AJbfPbuj6 pic.twitter.com/NY4Ek16V3e — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 7, 2020

Tomorrow’s global livestream, which kicks off at 10pm CT, will likely showcase Volibear’s new look.

Riot explained last month that the Volibear rework is slated for a May release, but no set date has been given. The teaser is promising, however, suggesting the rework is just around the corner.

Fans eager to learn more about the Volibear rework can tune in to Riot’s live broadcast event tomorrow.