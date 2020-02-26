Riot says it’s working on European data centers to improve server stability

Rejoice, European League of Legends fans, because Riot Games is finally getting to work on improving the game’s online European servers in order to fix the rampant stability issues they have been suffering from over this past week.

Five days ago, servers in Europe West went completely dark, with droves of European players reporting trouble logging in, post-game lobby issues, and client issues. People even reported that they weren’t able to connect to custom lobbies.

Should have an update to share with you on EU server stability later today. Lots of work happening on those data centers so I’m hopeful we’ll have good news. — Riot Brightmoon (@RiotBrightmoon) February 26, 2020

Riot did acknowledge the issues, and although the company said that it had solved the problems, players were still getting stuck in champion select screens across the region. After another three hours, servers were finally stable enough for players to start joining games again.

According to Riot’s lead gameplay producer, Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee, there is plenty of work being done to improve the server, including some fixes to the data centers in that specific region. Europe has one of the largest League of Legends player bases in the world, and EUW is also one of the most competitive.

These issues also affected the European debut of the long-awaited game mode, Clash. Although other regions were able to try out the mode for themselves, League players in EUW and EUNE were forced to wait until this coming weekend while these issues—unrelated to the game mode—were dealt with.

This weekend should be a good test for the new improvements made to the EU servers. In the meantime, European players can prepare their team and their strategies if they’re planning to compete in this weekend’s Clash festivities.