Riot reveals full nerfs to Stridebreaker, Prowler’s Claw, other items in League Patch 11.13 preview

League of Legends’ gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter has detailed the changes coming to items in Patch 11.13. The changes are set to bring sweeping updates to the game’s mobility systems, nerfing and adjusting items that have played a major role in certain champions’ “mobility creep.”

These changes had been teased and slightly previewed several weeks ago. But today, they were revealed to their fullest extent.

11.13 Patch Preview with full changes.



This'll be my last preview before moving teams, I'll update you all next week with more info about how we're sharing these in the future. pic.twitter.com/BylvBcdxn3 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) June 15, 2021

“We took each item’s win rates into account when making this evaluation, and so some of these are buffs, some are nerfs, and some are power neutral,” League gameplay designer Jeevun Sidhu said on Twitter when the changes were first previewed earlier this month. “Either way we plan on following up with any champions that are heavily disrupted by the changes.”

Items including Galeforce, Lich Bane, Black Cleaver, Dead Man’s Plate, Nimbus Cloak, Cosmic Drive, and Shurelya’s Battlesong will all be receiving direct nerfs in Patch 11.13. The movement speed that they each give passively to players is being knocked down a peg—especially in the later stages of each game. Shurelya’s Battlesong is a notable exception, though. Its passive effects are being untouched, but its active effect is being nerfed from giving 60 percent movement speed to only providing 30 percent. Prowler’s Claw, additionally, will have its cooldown upped from 60 to 90 seconds in the new patch.

But no item is seeing more changes in Patch 11.13 than Stridebreaker, which is receiving a practical full overhaul in the next update.

Stridebreaker is set to see its dash effect—Halting Slash—reworked completely. It will no longer propel champions forward 300 units. Instead, it’ll be castable while moving as normal. Stridebreaker’s innate, passive movement speed is also being nerfed from three percent to two. To offset these direct nerfs, Stridebreaker is having both its active damage and slow effect buffed in Patch 11.13.

In addition to the several items getting nerfed in Patch 11.13, a few ability power items are receiving buffs. Everfrost, Luden’s Tempest, and Liandry’s Anguish will all have their cost reduced by 200 gold when the patch goes live.

On top of the whopping changes coming to many of the game’s already existing items, two new items are being added to League in Patch 11.13: Hullbreaker and Anathema’s Chains. The two items will target attack damage splitpushers and tanks, respectively.

Patch 11.13 is now available for testing on the League PBE and will go live next Wednesday, June 23, according to the official patch schedule.