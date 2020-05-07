Riot’s Rivington responds to Voyboy: “We hear you, man”

Riot Games has made its first official response since popular League streamer Voyboy said Riot’s inaction toward toxic behavior has led to the worst state of ranked play ever.

LCS caster Rivington Bruce Bisland III, serving as Riot’s messenger, said yesterday on Riot Report that in-game toxicity is “something that is taken very seriously” and that the “team is working around the clock to make sure that is something that can be resolved in a timely manner.” Rivington also thanked Voyboy for his “commitment to League over the years.”

In his video, Voyboy said players weren’t afraid to be toxic in games because Riot doesn’t punish those who choose to troll, intentionally feed, or abuse teammates. He even said there wasn’t actually a point to even report people anymore, since Riot won’t take action.

CLG founder HotshotGG agreed with Voyboy and said that he pushed for changes. Riot, however, “hasn’t made any effort because they don’t want to or they’re not capable,” Hotshot said.

Other pros and streamers concurred with Voyboy, including Danny “Shiphtur” Le and new TSM bot laner Doublelift. Riot researcher Nathan “Blaustoise” Blau said Rioters were discussing the video internally.