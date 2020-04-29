Riot releases new Tales of Runeterra video featuring Miss Fortune, Twisted Fate, and Graves

If you were looking for more League of Legends lore to spruce up your day, you’re in luck. Riot Games has dropped yet another exciting Tales of Runeterra video, and this time, it’s set in the lively world of Bilgewater.

The video begins with Twisted Fate tied up and hung upside down at the hands of Miss Fortune. As she questions the Card Master on the whereabouts of his partner, Graves suddenly bursts through the doors of the shanty where they were hidden.

Graves asks her to release Twisted Fate and they get into a heated gunfight—unsurprisingly, they both miss most of their shots. Eventually, Graves is able to toss TF one of his magical cards, which allows him to teleport out of his restraints. Miss Fortune is then cornered by the duo, but she uses their greed and ego to lead them into her own clever trap.

As it turns out, Miss Fortune made a deal to trade Graves and Twisted Fate to a witch in exchange for her own ship’s quartermaster. But when the witch told Graves and Twisted Fate to “prepare themselves for 1,000 years of suffering,” Miss Fortune seemed to have a change of heart.

Before she and her quartermaster escaped, the Bounty Hunter slipped one of Twisted Fate’s cards into the box the two outlaws had trapped themselves in. With it, they were able to avoid certain death—all in a typical day in Bilgewater.

With this release, we’ve now seen videos from Freljord, Ionia, the Shadow Isles, Demacia, Piltover and Zaun, and Noxus. There aren’t many regions left for a video. Only Bandle City, Shurima, Targon, Ixtal, and the Void remain.