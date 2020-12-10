Riot releases Elderwood Ornn as new charity fundraiser skin

Riot’s newest charity fundraiser skin, Elderwood Ornn, will be available for purchase in League of Legends today. All of the proceeds garnered from the sales will go toward the Riot Games Social Impact Fund at ImpactAssets.

The Social Impact Fund is a separate entity from Riot as game developers and publishers, and allows the company to make contributions to various global organizations that are “aimed at solving some of the world’s most pressing problems.”

Riot also provided an update on how much the Social Impact Fund has done over the past year. The League community helped raise $6 million dollars as part of the Dawnbringer Karma fundraiser, with seven million players having chosen 45 nonprofit organizations to support across 15 countries.

During the Mid-Season Streamathon, League fans from 68 different countries also supported global COVID-19 relief efforts and helped raise over $2 million as part of the in-game coronavirus charity fundraiser as well.

This money went to support doctors, nurses, and other frontline workers by providing resources that could help protect the most vulnerable people in the world. The fundraisers also provided financial aid to people who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. Throughout 2020, the Social Impact Fund has supported 500 COVID relief organizations.

Elderwood Ornn will cost 1,350 RP.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.