Riot planning several chat improvements for upcoming League Patches 11.1 and 11.2

Riot will continue tweaking League of Legends’ in-game chat over the next couple of patches, it announced today.

Senior experience designer Jordan Checkman outlined several changes in Patches 11.1 and 11.2 that should significantly improve the player experience. This should appease fans who were content with the old chat and have been struggling to adapt to the “unintuitive” adjustments, as some players complained on Reddit last month.

Planned changes for League of Legends in-game Chat:

11.1 – Ctrl + A / Drag Select

11.2 – Fix for End of Game double-enter bug

11.2 – Scaling changes (chat will be larger at small resolutions and scale better)



All of these are subject to change yadda yadda.



Happy Chatting! — Jordan Checkman (@CestDommage) January 4, 2021

Patch 11.1 will bring about Drag Select improvements. And the pesky end of game double-enter bug will finally be fixed in 11.2, along with some scaling changes to improve resolutions.

As for players struggling with typing while moving their champ, Checkman says it’s on Riot’s radar. But there’s no planned fix available yet. This will let players type in chat after right-clicking on the Rift to direct their movement.

The chat tweaks detailed by Checkman are tentative, however, and “subject to change.” With Patch 11.1 slated to release on Jan. 6, players will soon find out what’s in store for the season’s launch.

