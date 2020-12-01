Riot outlines extensive list of item changes coming to League’s Patch 10.25

The devs are gearing up for the 2021 season.

League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter detailed a long list of changes coming to Patch 10.25 next week, outlining buffs and nerfs for 20 different items in last night’s tentative patch preview.

The preview didn’t go into specifics, but it did offer a good understanding of Riot’s thought process in the 2021 preseason, iterating and improving on items that have been underperforming in the current patch.

Bandleglass Mirror, Imperial Mandate, Moonstone Renewer, Shurelia’s Battlesong, and Locket of the Iron Solari are set to receive some stat adjustments and have their cost reduced in Patch 10.25. While the Ability Haste on Luden’s Tempest and Everfrost is being increased from 10 to 20.

There's a lot in here and we're still working out many of the details so a few things may change by the time we have it all locked down. pic.twitter.com/qhDVKHfbj1 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) November 30, 2020

The developers are also giving some love and affection to Immortal Shieldbow, Galeforce, Kraken Slayer, Rapidfire Cannon, Infinity Edge, and Zeke’s Convergence. Riot failed to provide a detailed explanation of the changes for these items but they will most likely be on the lighter side of things.

As for item nerfs, items that have frequently cropped up solo queue across a wide range of champions have been targeted, with Sunfire Aegis, Frostfire Gauntlet, Turbo Chemtank, Seekers Armguard, The Collector, and Muramana (on mages) taking a hit in Patch 10.25.

Riot will almost certainly provide further details on all of these item changes later today.

Patch 10.25 is scheduled to go live pn Wednesday, Dec. 9.

