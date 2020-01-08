Riot Lutzberg says more art of the Volibear redesign will be shown in the roadmap later this month

After some art of the proposed Volibear redesign was shown in Riot Games’ latest season 10 teaser earlier today, champion designer Nathan “Lutzburg” Lutz has reassured players that more Volibear art will be unveiled when the next champion roadmap is released later this month.

Lutzburg also gave some context on the concept art that fans saw, saying that “this type of art is used to help the animators, modelers and riggers understand body proportions” and that it isn’t supposed to look that great from the angles it was shown in. The image where Volibear is on all fours, for example, looked funny to some, but Lutzburg said that the run animation is much more “badass.”

Many people had varying opinions on the redesign of the thunder god. Some said that his new primal look was cool and made him seem a lot more intimidating, while others weren’t a fan of the lack of armor on his head and chest, as well as the braids.

But most Volibear fans agreed that whatever Riot decides to do, they hope that they stay true to the champion’s original concept. Similar to the Warwick and Nunu reworks, they would prefer that his playstyle stays similar but just modernized to keep up with the newer champions in League.

Fans should also expect more news on the Fiddlesticks rework that was chosen along with Volibear in the fan voting. The Harbinger of Doom was a bit farther in his development, which means that we could get to see the scarecrow’s kit and story soon.