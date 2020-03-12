Riot is using knowledge gained through studying League players to help future games thrive

Riot Games is developing new systems to address common problems across League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics in preparation for the release of VALORANT and other future projects.

The new practice, known as Player Dynamics, is dedicated to helping players and the community thrive. It will give players greater agency over their experience through communication tools, according to Riot, using learnings from the player behavior team that was originally built for League.

“As we launch new multiplayer games, we want to make sure we do everything we can to help deliver great experiences for players,” said Weszt Hart, head of Player Dynamics at Riot. “We’re going to be looking at the player to player experience during the earliest stages of game design so that when we eventually ship new games, we’ve already put a significant investment into how we’re setting up players and their vibrant communities for success.”

Player Dynamics will function across all upcoming Riot titles and focus on user experiences that occur in online multiplayer games. The system will use research from cognitive science, sociology, and anthropology fields, according to Riot, to help create new structures that can be applied to games.

It will employ the resources gained through studying player behavior within the League community over the past decade and apply it across all future Riot projects.

Riot’s next big project, VALORANT, is expected to release this summer.