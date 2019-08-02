Riot Games reveals tentative changes for Teamfight Tactics’ Patch 9.15b

Teamfight Tactics’ lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer has disclosed an early change list for League of Legends‘ Patch 9.15b.

The game’s last patch has shaken up the Teamfight Tactics meta with some class reworks and big item and champion changes that have shifted how people play the game. Riot is “going to slow down on the B patches and have them be pretty small, so we can see more natural counter comps emerge,” according to Mortdog.

Andrei “Meddler” van Roon, a design director for League, also said that he wanted the TFT meta to be “more player-driven” because the state of the game is pretty satisfactory right now.

As a result, the developers will be handing out a few minor buffs to Elise, Twisted Fate, Veigar, and Runaan’s Hurricane. Minor nerfs will be made to Pyke, Rengar, Karthus, and Statikk Shiv.

Most of the units that are getting nerfs in this update are extremely strong post-Patch 9.15. Karthus and Rengar are used in both meta compositions with Void/Sorcerer builds and Void/Assassin builds—both of which can guarantee top four finishes in most games.

TFT seems to be finding a bit more of a balance after a few patches where one composition dominated games in ranked queues, like Gunslingers or Demons. Now, there’s a good amount of variety to every game, even though a few compositions are really strong at the moment.

This next mini-patch should go live in the next week for TFT, because Patch 9.16 is scheduled to drop on Wednesday, Aug. 14. That patch is bringing four new units to the game, which should throw the meta on its head once again when it’s released.