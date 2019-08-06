Riot Games reveals ARAM win rates for League of Legends’ Patch 9.15

For all the League of Legends ARAM fans, Riot Games has revealed the champions with the best win rates on the Howling Abyss for Patch 9.15. The three best champions in ARAM for the past patch were Swain, Maokai, and Sona, which does make a bit of sense even though two of these champions haven’t been in the regular meta over the past couple of months.

Swain had a 59.6 percent win rate due to his good kit for the game mode, with plenty of ways to poke and isolate certain targets with his Nevermove ability. His ultimate is also extremely powerful in ARAM teamfights because people are forced to bunch together whenever they fight.

Riot Mort on Twitter ARAM POST – It’s been a while since I shared the current win rates of ARAM, so let’s do that this morning. Also included are the 4 small changes coming in 9.16. Overall still looking good though. https://t.co/oxqLLfytj5

Maokai makes a sudden appearance with a 56.2 percent win rate—it also makes sense that his win rate is high due to the sheer amount of crowd control he brings to the fight. His ultimate, Nature’s Grasp, covers the entire lane when used on the Howling Abyss, so he is extremely useful when engaging an enemy team.

Janna is a no-brainer when it comes to high win percentages in ARAM because she provides a good amount of sustain to her team, in a game mode where players cannot recall to replenish mana and health. She also has a really useful ultimate that can help disengage the enemy if they get the jump on her teammates.

Other names in the top 10 list include Sona, Teemo, Garen, Lux, Ashe, and Ziggs. All of these champions have strong single lane abilities that are taken advantage of by ARAM players across the world. There are going to be some ARAM nerfs for Patch 9.16, which should help balance these champions for the game mode soon.