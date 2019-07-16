Riot extends deadline for Echo Fox to resolve ownership dispute

It’s been 60 days since Riot Games issued a verdict that LCS franchise Echo Fox resolve an ownership issue with part-owner Amit Raizada. After further discussions with the team, though, Riot has given the team seven additional days to remove Raizada from his position.

The decision came after numerous reports of racist language that Raizada used when addressing fellow owners. In the original decision, LCS commissioner Chris Greeley called for “corrective action” within 60 days. While that was deemed to mean the removal of Raizada, that wasn’t explicitly contained in the original ruling.

In the latest posting, it appears that Riot is working with the team to resolve the situation and that the desired outcome is indeed to have Raizada disassociated from the team. Judging by the extension, it appears the sides are close, although this could also be a way to exert more pressure on the franchise and Raizada to move quickly.

Greeley did say that failure to act could result in more formal punishment that could result in Echo Fox being banned from the LCS. The language used by Raizada violates LCS rules of conduct, which gives the commissioner broad powers to enforce compliance.

This is the first time, at least publicly, those rules have been used on an ownership situation since the creation of the franchised LCS. Riot has made such decisions before in the NA LCS, including the controversial banning of popular caster and owner Christopher “Montecristo” Mykles from owning team Renegades in 2016. Montecristo was given less than two weeks to find a buyer for his franchise.

Dot Esports has reached out to Echo Fox for comment.