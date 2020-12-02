Riot enabling high-level player data to better recommend items in League’s Patch 10.25

This should help identify better build paths for each champ.

League of Legends players confused by all the new items, you’re in luck.

Gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter explained today that high-level player data is being enabled in Patch 10.25, which should improve the Recommended Items tab. If working correctly, the feature will suggest viable build paths used by top-tier players. But Yetter says it still isn’t “100% optimal.”

Something else coming in 10.25 is that we're enabling the high level player data to fuel the new Recommended Items tab.



These still aren't 100% optimal, but should represent the current trends for what high level players are considering viable choices on each champion. — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) December 2, 2020

“These still aren’t 100% optimal, but should represent the current trends for what high level players are considering viable choices on each champion,” Scruffy said.

With the major item system overhaul, players are still experimenting with which items work best for each champion. Instead of having to look up what the pros do, Riot will directly recommend builds in-game based on high-ranked players’ data. This should help new and inexperienced players who want to focus on their gameplay.

But there are still several unanswered questions. It’s unclear who Riot considers “high level.” And Riot hasn’t said if it will consider champion mastery, too.

Patch 10.25 will also include a laundry list of balance changes to items and champions. Overpowered champs, like Kayn, Kayle, and Fizz, are getting hit by the nerf hammer. And 20 underperformers, like Lee Sin, Yasuo, and Yone, are getting buffs to help them better compete in the current meta.

Patch 10.25 should roll out next week.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.