Riot drops new 2021 Worlds collection, will donate proceeds to COVID relief

The 2021 World Championship is here, and League of Legends fans can now watch their favorite teams in style—and at a discount.

Riot Games has officially launched the 2021 World Championship merch so every fan can look like a legend. This year’s tournament was first scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, China, and although it was later moved to Iceland, the items in the collection still reflect unique designs inspired by the event’s original location. That is why Riot is offering a 20-percent discount on select merchandise for this year’s Worlds.

In addition, 100 percent of the gross proceeds between Oct. 5 and Dec. 31, 2022 will go to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund. The proceeds will then be given to charities supporting those who are at the frontlines of the pandemic. As with previous collections, this year’s merch will be available for purchase at the Riot Games store.

Learn more about the #Worlds2021 Merch Collection and how it will support the Riot Games Social Impact Fund: https://t.co/fjUsR2dsAS pic.twitter.com/pNu10tcTgt — LoL Esports (@lolesports) October 5, 2021

League fans can collect more than 10 different items, from the traditional Tibbers plush to the ever-present pullovers. Here’s the list of all the items in the collection.

Worlds 2021 Tibbers Plush

Worlds 2021 Baron Nashor Tee (unisex)

Worlds 2021 Tee (unisex)

Worlds 2021 Peony Flight Jacket

Worlds 2021 Women’s Cropped Long Sleeve Tee

Worlds 2021 Baron Nashor Long Sleeve Tee (Unisex)

Worlds 2021 MAKE/BREAK Zip-Up Hoodie

Worlds 2021 MAKE/BREAK Jade/Bone/Gold Pullover (Unisex)

Worlds 2021 Peony Track Pants

Worlds 2021 Baron Nashor Joggers

Worlds 2021 Peony Hat

Worlds 2021 Baron Nashor Hat

Worlds 2021 Track Jacket

Worlds 2021 Pin

Worlds 2021 Floral Mask

Worlds 2021 Baron Nashor Mask

What’s Riot Games Social Impact Fund?

The Social Impact Fund is an independent entity separate from the Riot. Its structure is designed so all funding goes towards “positive social impact in [Riot’s] areas of focus.”

“Since its inception, the Social Impact Fund has distributed $13.3M in grants to more than 400 nonprofits across 25 regions around the world,” Riot said. The donations will “directly support” various professions who work in the health department. The fund raised will also provide “critical financial aid” to those who have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

To support Riot Games Social Impact Fund while shopping for the 2021 World Championship, League players can go to the Riot Games store and purchase items from the collection.

