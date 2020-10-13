Riot to temporarily disable ranked with launch of VALORANT’s Act III

VALORANT players will have to wait a little longer before getting stuck into the next ranked season.

Riot has discovered an audio bug across all maps, and with the release of Act III later today has decided to ship the patch with the game’s competitive mode turned off. The developers want to get VALORANT’s new snowy map, Icebox, tested as soon as possible.

Patch stability talk: we've already found one (rare) audio bug (on all maps) but want to get Icebox testing as soon as possible SO…



We're shipping this patch with ranked entirely OFF, beginning with NA/BR/LATAM in ~10 hours (downtime at 6am PT, back up around 9-10am PT) . . . — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 13, 2020

Downtime for the patch will begin in North America, Brazil, and LATAM at 8am CT, with Korea, Japan, Oceania, and APAC following shortly after, and finally Europe, Turkey, MENA, and CIS later in the day.

Riot aims to stabilize the patch as quickly as possible, before turning on ranked.

Act III will include a new battle pass—complete with a set of weapon skins, skin variants, gun buddies, sprays, player cards, titles, and Radianite Points—VALORANT’s first Exclusive Edition skin line, a new map, and Skye, an Australian Swiss Army knife agent.

The new map will be available to play in Unrated, Spike Rush, and Deathmatch ahead of its competitive mode release later in the month. Skye will also be held off until Oct. 27, to help the developers stabilize the patch and fix any issues.