Riot details Viktor buffs in League of Legends’ Patch 9.20

Viktor mains finally have reason to rejoice. Riot Games has revealed some plans to buff the Machine Herald in League of Legends‘ Patch 9.20. The update will bring a variety of adjustments to Viktor’s kit, including buffs to his W ability and his ultimate.

Viktor’s Q shield will no longer be scaling off of eight percent of his max mana. Instead, it’ll scale from 30 to 115 per level, plus 15 percent of his AP. These changes should affect how often Viktor trades in the early game.

Mark Yetter on Twitter 9.20 Viktor buffs coming to PBE soon @imZhanos @RiotJag working on these changes: Targeting roughly 2% up

His Gravity Field ability has been changed significantly, with the slow being increased by two percent at all levels. When augmented, Viktor’s spells will now apply a slow for half of Gravity Field’s value for 0.75 seconds. This change should help players hit their combos a lot more reliably, while also being able to set up ganks with ease.

Viktor’s ultimate is also receiving some big changes to its values. Chaos Storm will now tick every second and will get six ticks instead of three. The damage per tick has been reduced significantly, but the ultimate’s augment has been changed so that the storm can now travel over terrain. Additionally, the storm’s minimum and maximum speeds have each been increased by 50.

By allowing Chaos Storm to move over terrain, Viktor can now deal damage from a safer distance and can help teammates who are just out of reach. Although his damage in extended fights has been reduced, the increased slow on his W and his other abilities should help players control certain champions a lot more effectively.