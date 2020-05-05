Riot is buffing Soraka, Annie, and Lux, nerfing Taric in League’s Patch 10.10

Riot Games is targeting the support position in the next League of Legends patch.

Soraka, Annie, and Lux support are each set to be buffed in Patch 10.10, with Taric taking the brunt of the nerfs. The full extent of the buffs and nerfs have yet to be revealed, but a change list will likely be released later this evening.

Riot nerfed Soraka in February when she climbed to an astonishing 57-percent win rate in the top lane. Since then, she’s fallen down the rankings. The next patch is expected to target her support capabilities while trying to avoid creating another solo lane monstrosity.

Bot and Mid power isn't in this patch so we can take the time to do it right. pic.twitter.com/0ShywS9Jq9 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) May 4, 2020

Annie, on the other hand, hasn’t seen the light of day in a long time. She has a 49-percent win rate in the mid lane and an appalling 47-percent win rate at support. She simply doesn’t excel at anything in any capacity. She has poor wave clear and insufficient trading. It’s hard to imagine how Riot will solve this in the next patch, but buffs are a welcoming start.

Lux is typically seen as a mid lane champion, but Riot has other ideas. The devs have been pushing Lux support for a while and it doesn’t look like they’ll stop anytime soon. The next patch includes even more Lux buffs. Lux is immensely unpopular in the support position in solo queue and competitive play. Riot looks to fix this in Patch 10.10.

Taric, in both his mid lane funneling build and standard support build, has been tearing up solo queue. His unwillingness to die and his teamfight capabilities have proven to be oppressive to the metagame. Master Yi might be a key component to funneling, but Taric is just as much to blame. The next patch should help Riot try to find a balance with the champion and push him down to a more appropriate standing.

League’s Patch 10.10 is expected to release on Wednesday, May 13.