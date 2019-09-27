Rick Fox is reportedly being ousted from Echo Fox

Echo Fox co-founder and three-time NBA champion Rick Fox is being removed from the team after more than 80 percent of his partners said that “he did not act within the best interest of the business.”

According to a report from Jacob Wolf, Fox had repeatedly worked against the various partners and the company interests, and even said that he would “burn this company to the ground.” He also allegedly tried to poach Echo Fox president Jared Jeffries, general manager Jake Fyfe, and head of public relations Haley Hey in order to create his own company.

Shareholders also claim that Fox fired several Echo Fox employees on Friday, Aug. 16, which ended up negatively impacting the organization’s operations. Fox even declined a $30.5 million offer from Evil Geniuses, against the council of his shareholders and investment bank.

This past April, news broke about how Amit Raizada, one of the team’s investors, had used racist language towards former Echo Fox CEO Jace Hall and had even threatened Fox’s family. The following May, Riot Games notified Echo Fox that it would have to either get rid of Raizada or sell its LCS spot. The organization ended up choosing the latter.

The team had originally found a deal with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, but that deal unfortunately fell through. As a result, Fox and his partners could not agree on who to sell the team to.

Echo Fox’s partners wanted to sell the team to EG, while Fox wanted to sell to Mosaic Media Investment Partners. As a compromise, both parties agreed to let Riot auction off the spot, where EG’s bid was accepted for the final LCS spot.