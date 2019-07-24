FORG1VEN is reportedly joining an undisclosed TCL team

Konstantinos-Napoleon “FORG1VEN” Tzortziou is one of the most memorable Western League of Legends players of all time due to his ability as an AD carry and his demeanor in and outs of the game. And now, the 27-year-old is reportedly joining an undisclosed team in the Turkish Championship League, according to esports media website Esporin.

The last squad FORG1VEN played for was Origen before the team joined the LEC via franchising. He helped the roster win the 2018 European Masters main event alongside Henrik “Froggen” Hansen, Jesse “Jesiz” Le, and Ki “Expect” Dae-han.

Veteran on Twitter The big news of the day, for those of you who don’t talk Turkish: FORG1VEN is rumoured to join the TCL, though the exact nature of the team he is joining is allegedly unclear.

Since then, FORG1VEN hasn’t been able to find his way onto a team, even though he announced his plans to return to professional League in April.

In fact, the last time FORG1VEN stepped onto an LEC stage was in 2016 with H2K Gaming before the start of his mandatory military service with the Greek army. That year, he and H2K were able to reach the semifinals of Worlds 2016 before falling to Samsung Galaxy in a sweep.

FORG1VEN is known to be one of the most outspoken players in the league—he was never scared to speak up about players, teams, and their performances. This, along with the long break he took from the pro scene, might have deterred some organizations from picking him up.

Update July 24 3:30pm CT: FORG1VEN has responded to the reports with a short yet effective answer: “It’s not true.” It looks like one of the best ADC’s in Western history is still a free agent.