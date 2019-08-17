Report: Echo Fox terminates League players’ contracts

Amid an ugly ownership dispute, Echo Fox has terminated the contracts of its League of Legends players, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

THR obtained a statement by the organization in which it revealed the team’s LCS and Academy League players had been let go. Echo Fox players in other titles, such as Apex Legends and Street Fighter, are reportedly unaffected by these changes.

“We will also be working to support [players] as they enter the next phase of their careers, whether that be with another esports organization or whatever path they may choose,” Echo Fox said in the statement.

Many of the organization’s problems became public once founder Rick Fox revealed he would leave after minority shareholder Amit Raizada used racial slurs in reference to former CEO Jace Hall. The incident sparked action from Riot Games, which instructed EF to take “corrective action.” Unfortunately for Echo Fox fans, it failed to do so, and its coveted LCS slot is now for sale.

Echo Fox had reportedly chosen to sell the slot to Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Los Angeles Gladiators in the Overwatch League. After it was sued by esports organization Sentinels, though, the Kroenke deal fell through.

Now, Riot will take the next month to evaluate applications for Echo Fox’s former slot as the the 10th team in the LCS.