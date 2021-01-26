Rekkles, Larssen, and Hans sama are the current KDA leaders after the first week of the 2021 LEC Spring Split

G2 and Rogue were the only undefeated teams of week one.

Through the first weekend of the 2021 LEC Spring Split, two teams jumped out above the rest of the pack: G2 Esports and Rogue. As a result, the League of Legends players with the highest KDAs in the league so far make plenty of sense with Rekkles, Larssen, and Hans sama leading the way.

G2 faced off against MAD Lions, SK Gaming, and Excel Esports this past week and showed off their outright firepower with three dominant wins. G2’s new ADC Rekkles flourished in his first week as well, collecting a sky-high 47 KDA with 25 kills, 22 assists, and only one death.

More than half of those kills came in their game against Excel, with the veteran ADC grabbing 13 eliminations on Jhin. The rest of his team has been doing well for themselves, though. G2 only has 27 deaths across the entire lineup so far, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

Rogue were also equally impressive throughout the first week of play. Both their star mid laner and marksman produced double-digit KDA stats in their opening games against Excel, Fnatic, and SK Gaming. The team’s new addition in the top lane, Odoamne, is also in the top five for KDA.

Larssen has 13 kills, 23 assists, and one death right now. His best performance came from his Twisted Fate play against Fnatic, where he helped set up multiple cross-map plays and ended with nine kills and a whopping 13 assists.

Meanwhile, Hans sama has 21 kills, 23 assists, and three deaths across his performances. He’s quickly shown that his Kai’Sa should be feared while she remains in the meta. He’s collected 17 kills with her through two games against Fnatic and SK.

By the end of the Spring Split, we could see these same players at the top of the leaderboards. All three players are experts in the carry role and should be lifting their team to victory throughout the rest of the season.

The 2021 LEC Spring Split will resume on Friday, Jan. 29.

