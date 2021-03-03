Rare Atom toplaner Cube unluckily dies to minion against eStar in the LPL

Rare Atom’s toplaner Cube’s death to minions was the highlight of the series they won over eStar earlier today, during the seventh week of the 2021 LPL Spring Split.

In the first game, Cube performed a dive in a one vs. one on Jayce against eStar toplaner zs’ Gnar on the lane and succeeded in killing zs under the turret. Cube received three turret hits in the process, however, and ended in the middle of a minions pack.

Although the fight looked lost for Cube at some point, he hid in a bush and started his back to his Foutain. Everyone thought he would make it even with few HP left. But one ranged minion turned back and ran to his bush without Cube noticing it. It landed the last hit that unexpectedly killed the toplaner.

Every once in a while, minions earn the spotlight in official League of Legends matches by landing the last hit on players or neutral objectives that can turn around the game’s result.

In this case, however, this kill wasn’t enough to turn the tide. RA rapidly gained the edge over their opponents and snowballed their way through eStar’s Nexus despite a balanced early game.

The second game went pretty much the same way as the first one: eStar players stood their ground in the early game, even getting some kills using successful rotations from midlaner Insulator and jungler H4cker, but they lost the lead after failed teamfights around the neutral objectives, eventually allowing RA players to grab the victory 2-0.

The victory brings RA’s score to 7-3 and pushed the players into the LPL’s top four. They showed solid performances after the break by winning their three last series, extending their winning streak to six.

It won’t be easy to keep those wins going, however, since they’ll face off vs. FunPlus Phoenix next Saturday, on March 6 at 3am CT. eStar, on the other side, will go against JD Gaming next Friday, on March 5 at 3am CT.