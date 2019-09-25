Pro View now available for the 2019 World Championship

If you want to watch the point-of-view of League of Legends players like Rasmus “Caps” Winther and Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok at the 2019 World Championship, you’re in luck because the tournament’s League Pro View is now available for purchase.

League Pro View came into existence this year, giving fans an inside look at how their favorite pros play each game on stage. Pro View allows people to see a player’s exact mouse clicks, movement decisions, scoreboard checks, and even pings.

This feature was well-received by the public because it helped people learn more about pro strategies while also allowing amateurs to improve their gameplay by watching a pro on an LCS, LEC, or LCK stage.

Many people also agree that this will be worth the price because of the quality of games that will be on display—the VODs will show the best players the world has to offer.

People who buy the Worlds Pro View pass will also get access to VODs from the 2019 LCS, LEC, and LCK Summer Splits, 2019 Rift Rivals, and the 2019 Mid-Season Invitational. That’s an impressive package for $15.

Worlds 2019 begins on Wednesday, Oct. 2 with the play-in stage.