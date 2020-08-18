Prime Gaming releases League of Legends loot

Amazon’s newly-rebranded service Prime Gaming will be bringing its users exclusive rewards in League of Legends this month.

Currently, a new Mystery Skin Shard is available through Prime Gaming. Activating this will grant the player a random skin for any champion they own. From there, the player can choose to craft this skin by spending essence they have accumulated.

Later this month on August 27, Prime Gaming will be giving another Mystery Skin Shard to its users, followed by two more that do not have scheduled dates.

Players with a Prime Gaming accounts will be able to redeem this through the platform’s website.

Navigate to the Prime Gaming loot tab at the top right of the screen on Twitch. In the drop-down menu, select the new League of Legends capsule available. This will direct you to the Prime Gaming page for the capsule. From there, click claim now. Once you’ve linked your Riot Games account, the bonuses should be claimed. To access the bonuses, launch League of Legends. Navigate to your loot tab and click the Mystery Skin Shard. From there, the random skin will appear on your screen before being added to your loot.

Prime Gaming is Amazon’s rebranded Twitch Prime service. Along with the change in name, users will also receive complete games every month that they will be able to keep along with the digital content and in-game items players have come to known from Twitch Prime.