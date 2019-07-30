Pirates get buffed and Void gets reworked in Teamfight Tactics’ Patch 9.15

League of Legends‘ Patch 9.15 has brought plenty of changes to the Teamfight Tactics meta, including some changes to Pirate and Void that should help push both traits into the ever-evolving meta.

Players who play Pirates know the feeling of opening up your gold chest, only to receive fish bones or a dirty, old boot. Luckily, the average gold per chest has been buffed from 1.6 to 1.75, which should lower the chance of an empty chest throughout the game. Additionally, multiple Pirate champions were buffed a bit. Graves’ attack speed was increased from 0.5 to 0.55, while Twisted Fate’s cast speed has been improved and his ability damage has been increased significantly, going from 100/150/200 to 150/250/350.

Void, on the other hand, has been completely reworked and all of the champions have been adjusted. Instead of Void units ignoring 50 percent of an enemy’s armor, they now deal true damage. Kassadin’s attack damage has been increased from 45 to 55, but his attack speed has been lowered from 0.65 to 0.6.

Kha’zix’s damage has been buffed across the board, with his non-isolated ability damage getting an increase from 150/250/350 to 150/300/450. His attack damage has also been increased by five.

Rek’sai has also gotten her damage buffed but her healing has unfortunately been reduced a significant amount to balance these changes—her attack damage has been increased by 10, her ability damage has been increased from 150/250/350 to 200/350/500, and her healing has been reduced from 300/400/500 to 150/300/450.

Lastly, Cho’Gath is getting a small 0.5 increase to his attack speed and a big buff to his ability damage, going from 200/400/600 to 250/500/750. With all these changes, we could see Void creep its way back into the meta once more.