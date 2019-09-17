Perkz explains why it’s better to main support than ADC

G2 Esports’ Luka “Perkz” Perković has gone through plenty of trials and tribulations in his transition to the AD carry position, especially in solo queue. He recently addressed the main issues on why good ADCs can still have such a hard time, while good support players can carry a game even with a bad ADC.

Many ADC mains have suffered through a tough match where a support player has no clue what they’re doing. The laning phase is almost impossible and the later stages of the match will be a pain to trudge through.

Perkz on the struggles of being an ADC/the power of a good support Clip of g2perkz Playing League of Legends – Clipped by Digityler

“If you have a boosted AD, you can give him up, go top side, and you can carry the game by doing that,” Perkz said. “If you have a good AD, then you can win lane really hard, snowball bot, and take that advantage to mid and into the jungle.”

But if the roles were switched and your support is bad as an ADC, Perkz says that ADCs are “useless” and that “the enemy AD will naturally get ahead, even if you are two-times a better player than them.”

Additionally, AD carries have no other viable way to get back into the game except for farming for 20 minutes. But by then, the game might have already been decided.

Supports have so many options to decide the game state. They don’t need to rely on a successful lane to gain a big advantage on the other team. ADCs, on the other hand, need to rely on strong play from both the support and the jungler in order to find ways to efficiently succeed, no matter how good you are.