Perkz and FBI lead LCS in kills halfway through 2021 Spring Split

With nine games already in the books for the 2021 LCS regular season, the Spring Split has come to its halfway point. And with 51 kills each, 100 Thieves AD carry FBI and Cloud9 mid laner Perkz are tied atop the league in the kill department.

When C9 and 100 Thieves faced off against each other last weekend, FBI and Perkz ran wild all over the Rift. Perkz was able to carry C9 to victory in that game by notching eight kills, while FBI, despite the loss, still tacked on nine of his own. The two squads will face off again on Feb. 28.

While the two players are locked in a dead-even tie in terms of kills, FBI has Perkz beat when it comes to KDA. His mark of 5.0 barely outranks Perkz and his KDA of 4.8, according to League of Legends statistics site Oracle’s Elixir.

Still, they’re relatively far off the top of the league since nine players right now have higher KDA scores than them. Dignitas ADC Neo has the highest KDA in the entire LCS with a mark of 7.3.

Both players are on pace to finish the split with 102 kills. For reference, PowerOfEvil led the league with 83 kills last summer. But those numbers would be ultimately far off Jensen’s 2017 Summer Split record of 256 kills in a single LCS split.

