Paris to reportedly host major LoL Worlds 2024 matches

The World Championship is returning to Europe next year.

Paris, France will welcome the 2024 League of Legends World Championship semifinals, according to a report from LEC Wooloo on Oct. 15.

In May 2023, Esports News UK reported the international tournament will be returning to Europe next year.

Wooloo now reports the semifinals will be hosted by the city that welcomed the Worlds 2019 finals. The venue doesn’t tend to change between the quarterfinals and semifinals, but this has yet to be confirmed by Riot Games.

It remains to be seen which locations will be selected to host the earlier stages of the competition in Europe.

In 2019, European representative G2 Esports lost to China’s FunPlux Phoenix in the Paris finals following stages in Germany and Spain. It’s unclear which other locations will host the tournament in 2024, but leaks from May provided some hints.

Worlds 2024 is rumored to be coming to London, United Kingdom. Esports News UK also mentioned Berlin, Germany, and Spain as chosen locations for the previous stages of the tournament.

It makes sense that Worlds 2024 is reportedly returning to Europe. The region has hosted the competition every five years on average. The Championship usually rotates between the same regions—China, South Korea, North America, and Europe.

Worlds 2023, meanwhile, kicked off on Oct. 10 in Seoul, South Korea. The tournament will make stops in different parts of the country, culminating in Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome for the finals.

