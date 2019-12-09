Over one million people played League's Clash on Sunday

Over one million players across the globe took part in League of Legends’ new competitive game mode Clash on Sunday, even though its launch was still marred by server issues and problems in certain regions.

Clash is League’s tournament mode, which pits teams of five against each other to win prizes. It has been under work for some time now, but its test cycles and final release date have been changing often due to a long history of issues in the beta.

nate hales on Twitter Over 1 MILLION players for Clash today. Amazing. I can’t believe it is happening. #LeagueOfLegends

While players in some regions enjoyed Clash to the fullest during this weekend’s test, those in other regions still had major issues. Bugs were putting players into groups who were not their team, and others issues completely barred them from playing the game.

EU West, for example, had such serious issues that Riot offered refunds for the cost of the premium Clash ticket on Saturday for everyone, regardless if they managed to get into a game and compete or not.

Still, the number of people partaking in matches on Sunday should not be underestimated. It’s a great success for Riot as the company looks to implement the feature fully in the future.