One unpopular LoL champion still desperately needs some attention from Riot

One League of Legends’ least-popular champions hasn’t been buffed since November 2022.

Corki has an abysmal pick rate of 1.04 percent, according to OP.GG, making him one of the most unpopular champions in the game. Only Skarner has a lower pick rate.

While the jungler is in a worse state than Corki, Riot Games plans to rework the purple scorpion in early 2023. Corki, meanwhile, hasn’t been mentioned by the devs in a long time.

“Has the SR team just given up on trying to balance Corki and just pretend he doesn’t exist?” a player asked on Reddit. They added the champion desperately needed some love from the developers and speculated on what that could entail.

“Wouldn’t it be better for Corki to return to being a bot laner champion? It wouldn’t be that bad having another caster in bot lane because there are much more oppressive mage bot laners in soloQ: eg. Karthus, Seraphine, Ziggs,” they said. “And he wouldn’t really be that oppressive in pro play.”

League players agree Corki needs to be patched, not to return the the forefront of the meta but to at least be a more viable option.

They said his package is the thing that made him challenging to balance because while it’s not powerful in lower ranks, it becomes a significant threat in the hands of a coordinated team.

Corki, who was initially designed as a bot laner, has dominated the meta in numerous occurrences over the last few years as a mid laner.

Now that the pre-season is just around the corner, however, it’s challenging to predict whether the champion will make a comeback in 2024.

Balance changes will likely bring significant changes to the meta, so it will depend on whether the champion will suit the playstyle pushed by the developers.

