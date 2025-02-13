One of LoL’s most underrated jungle champions might secretly be OP

League of Legends has a myriad of jungle champions, and some inevitably don’t make their presence felt in competitive matches. Still, one player is making sure everyone takes note of one shape-shifting champion with the help of sharp calculations.

In a Reddit post, the League player shared their incredible three-minute full jungle clear route for Nidalee. The route in question took “hours and days of trying, over a thousand attempts, discovering new ways to clear each camp everyday, studying map hitboxes to position myself correctly etc,” the player said. It was clearly difficult to pursue this challenge, but ultimately, they achieved their goal and uploaded the video on YouTube for everyone to learn.

She always tracks down her foes in the jungle. Image via Riot Games

The player starts at Raptors on the blue side and goes for the Krugs next, while also taking care of the Red Brambleback. After that, they make their way to the Wolves and get the Blue Sentinel as well. Lastly, they use their spear to draw the aggro of the Gromp and finish it within time. The player’s positioning and awareness of their abilities were key in achieving this, but more than that, their utilization of the camp radius is not for the faint of heart.

A jungle camp’s health bar resets after a few seconds once you’re out of their zone, and this player masterfully brings them down only when they’re low on health and kills them immediately while reaching the next camp. The player just has a starter item, Scorchclaw Pup, in their inventory to help with clearing.

A faster jungle clear is amazing for junglers, as it allows them to focus on other team objectives and perform ganks to help other players gain a lead in their lane. It also allows them to counter-jungle their enemy jungler’s camps. If you follow the above three-minute route, you can pull a gank in the top/mid lane, and take care of the Rift Scuttler camp to take the Voidgrubs when they spawn at around five minutes.

The Bestial Huntress is among the top five junglers in the LCK Cup right now, and she has the highest KDA among all junglers who’ve played 10 or more matches. She has seen only seven matches in LPL 2025 split one, but she has a KDA of 6.5 there, as well. In Europe, she hasn’t seen much success and she hasn’t been played in Americas—making her a sleeper OP pick.

Nidalee is also a skill-ceiling champion, as landing her spears can be a challenging task for many, which is her main initiation/poke tool. If you want to play Nidalee to her full potential, we’d suggest watching the matches of Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu, who is currently the mid-laner for Gen.G.

As Fearless Drafts continue to make players reach deeper into their champion pools, Nidalee should be played more in every region and start having some bans come her way in esports leagues.

