One annoying Braum bug is back in League—and players hate it

League of Legends players who frequently use Braum have been once again experiencing one vital bug with his kit and have asked Riot Games to fix it.

Players started demanding one tweak to the popular support champion on League’s subreddit on Jan. 29. They underlined how when a Braum shields an ally with his Stand Behind Me (W), he doesn’t get an assist once that ally scores a takedown, and would love to see this changed. This bug was already fixed, however, with Patch 13.1.

“Fixed a bug that caused Braum [to] not get assist credit from his W – Stand Behind Me,” the patch notes read. Still, it looks like the bug is back since players on the game’s subreddit have started to complain about this interaction again.

“Currently using Braum W on an ally does not [grant] you assist on takedowns that ally does, while you are protecting them both physically and with armour and mr. When heal or shield champs protect any they get assists for it, and so should Braum,” the post reads. In the comment section, some players said it’s atrocious for this skill not to bring assists to the Heart of Frejlord, while others pointed out that this was already fixed, creating quite a mess.

And since this bug was sorted with the patch notes at the beginning of the year, it should be expected to be resolved soon once more. Some players, however, already started coming up with other possible fixes, like giving allies one point of health when shielded, so that an assist is always given to one of the kindest champions on the Rift.