Olleh joins Dignitas Academy for the 2020 League of Legends season

Former support player for Golden Guardians and Team Liquid, Kim “Olleh” Joo-sung, has signed a contract with Dignitas Academy for 2020.

While Olleh may have missed out on the chance of playing in the League of Legends Championship Series, he’ll be part of the absolute best roster in the academy league. Alongside top laner Samson “Lourlo” Jackson, jungler Matthew “Akaadian” Higginbotham, mid laner Tanner Damonte, and AD Carry Kim “Fenix” Jae-hun, Dignitas Academy look like potentially one of the most promising lower-division rosters in modern League.

In the meantime though, the team will have to fight their way through the academy and prove themselves to Dignitas. The details concerning the team’s two rosters have yet to be made known to the public, but there’s a possibility that players from the academy team, including Olleh, may be promoted to the organization’s main roster if all goes according to plan.

If Olleh can show off the mechanical prowess that he was once famed for with Immortals and Team Liquid alongside Peter “Doublelift” Yiliang, he’ll be a prime candidate for promotion. He will, however, have to fight for the top spot with Aphromoo, one of the most prominent support players in North American history.

Dignitas Academy will play its first game of the year in the latter stages of January.