Olaf, Taliyah, and Pantheon maintain 100 percent presence rate after second week of 2021 LEC Spring Split

The second week of the 2021 LEC Spring Split ended yesterday, and the numbers are in. Since the start of the seaosn, teams have settled on several picks currently defining the professional League of Legends meta.

Junglers in particular have three dominant power picks that can take over games if left uncontrolled: Olaf, Taliyah, and Pantheon. These champions maintained a 100 percent presence rate after two weeks of LEC games, according to League stats website Gol.gg, and will likely continue to control drafts unless they receive nerfs.

Both Olaf and Pantheon can abuse the Goredrinker Mythic item while Taliyah has great itemization options and can move around the map quickly to aid her team.

Champion Picks Bans Win rate (%) Olaf 6 19 83.33 Taliyah 4 21 100 Pantheon 4 21 50 Statistics via gol.gg

While the Goredrinker nerfs on live servers will drop Olaf and Pantheon in priority, it will most likely not be enough. Their fast jungle clear allows them to dwarf other junglers who might have a powerful kit, but due to a low jungle clear cannot keep up with these two. Taliyah, on the other hand, is set to receive movement speed and Q-damage nerfs which should slow her down and might make room for other AP junglers as well.

Another jungler might grow to a higher pick rate in upcoming weeks as well, since players across all regions have realized how powerful Udyr is at controlling the pace of the game after his debut in the LCK. With flexible build paths and spammable crowd control in teamfights, Udyr will likely be a top-tier pick in the next weeks.

The 2021 LEC Spring Split resumes Friday, Feb. 5 at 11am CT.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis