Ninjas in Pyjamas wants to enter the League of Legends scene again

The traditional Swedish esports organization Ninjas in Pyjamas is looking to come back into League of Legends, according to NiP COO Jonas Gundersen.

“We’re exploring an entry into League of Legends with NiP Gaming and I’m looking for the most passionate and hungry head coach prospect to help build something amazing with us,” Gundersen said on Twitter earlier today.

We're exploring an entry into @lolesports with @NiPGaming, and I am looking for the most passionate & hungry Head Coach prospect, to help build something amazing with us. Got the vision & experience but not the opportunity where you are now? PM me and let's make something great! — Jonas Gundersen (@jonasgundersen) February 20, 2020

This would mark the third time that NiP has invested in League esports. The Swedish organization entered the scene in 2013 with the former roster of Copenhagen Wolves, which included Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg.

That lineup went through several roster changes since they failed to post good results and NiP disbanded for the first time in September 2014. The organization entered League once again in May 2017 when NiP acquired Fnatic Academy’s European LCS spot.

The Ninjas didn’t keep Fnatic Academy’s roster, though. NiP preferred to sign a new lineup with players such as Kim “Profit” Jun-hyung and Martin “HeaQ” Kordmaa. That squad ended up being relegated from the EU LCS and NiP released the players in October 2018.

Although NiP failed twice in League, the organization has stable rosters in other esports, such as Rainbow Six Siege, Dota 2, and most notably CS:GO.

Gundersen is a former Counter-Strike player who took the job as the new COO of NiP at the start of 2020. The Swedish organization has recently expanded into FIFA for the first time after signing Olle Arbin from Team Gullit.