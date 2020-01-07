Sett shows cocky employee why he’s “the Boss” in new League short story

A new short story released today on the League of Legends website exemplifies Sett’s management style—and he certainly rules with an iron fist.

Fans previously got insight into how upcoming juggernaut Sett made his way from a “half-beast” pit fighter to the person running the show. And now, we’ve found out what happens to the poor souls who challenge the Boss.

Screengrab via Riot Games

“Big head, bad news” begins with the seemingly mundane inner workings of the pit. Sett delegates his workers, making sure there are enough big bodies guarding the profits, while he prepares for a jam-packed audience “hankering for blood.”

Sett’s star combatant, Prahn the Flayer, drew a record-breaking crowd of bloodthirsty spectators who want to see the fighter’s infamous whip sword in action. The Flayer knows how to put on a show—and how to kill. The viper-like weapon coils and whirls through the air as it quickly makes worm’s meat of the Shuriman challenger, whose name clearly isn’t important enough for Sett to remember.

The crowd erupts as the Shuriman lays in his own pool of blood, while Prahn’s head gets bigger and bigger.

Prahn the Flayer sticks around after the audience goes home and confronts Sett, asking for a cut of the action. The Boss understands his star combatant’s sentiments very well because he, too, wanted a cut of the action and used his physical prowess to claim the pit as his.

“But just ‘cause I understand what a fella wants don’t mean I gotta give it to him,” Sett says to himself.

After hearing “no,” Flayer blows up and it’s looking more likely that Sett has to remind him who’s the Boss and who’s the employee.

The two decide to go toe-to-toe in the pit, but in front of a crowd—Sett should at least make money out of this endeavor. If the Flayer wins, he gets the pit and “all that comes with it.” Sett, on the other hand, doesn’t ask for anything if he’s the victor (“as if he’s got anything I’d want”).

Once inside the pit, Sett’s “vasnayan sense of decency” kicks in and he asks the Flayer to apologize publicly in front of the crowd. But the star combatant’s previous successes have gotten to his head.

The whip sword immediately takes a piece off of Sett’s cheek and the Flayer knocks the Boss over with his buckler. But when Sett’s blood gets pumping, he can’t be stopped.

Sett grabs the whip sword with his hand, numb to the pain, and yanks the Flayer into his fist. The half-beast continues to introduce his brass knuckles into the Flayer’s face until he relents. The Flayer’s last plea is to remind Sett he’s their biggest draw. But as a now “ex-champ,” Prahn serves no more use for the pit and is quickly eliminated with a chokeslam into the ground.

The story humbly ends with a wholesome moment between Sett and his mother. The juggernaut leaves a sack of coins for his mother and tells her he hurt his hand building an orphanage.

“Such a good boy,” she says, proudly believing her son is making a “respectable living.”