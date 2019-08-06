Nadeshot praises players, staff after 100 Thieves fails to qualify for playoffs

It was a rough year for 100 Thieves, which now has plenty of decisions ahead in regards to its roster and coaching staff after failing to qualify for the 2019 LCS Summer Split playoffs. CEO Matthew “Nadeshot” Haa shown his utmost faith in the team for the next competitive year.

“A lot of ups and downs in our League of Legends program this year but one thing stood true, our players and staff never gave up,” Nadeshot said. “I’m proud of the fight we showed in the second half of the season but we’re not content with our performance.”

100T Nadeshot on Twitter So although in the end we came up a bit short, our team kept fighting through the very last second and for that, I’ll always be proud. Good luck to the rest of the teams in the playoffs, go show the world what North America can do. We’ll see you next year.

Nadeshot also acknowledged 100 Thieves’ resilience after starting 0-5 for the Summer Split. It couldn’t have been easy for 100 Thieves to adjust their playstyle, especially with the benching of superstar top laner Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho for Aaron “FakeGod” Lee.

“[It] would’ve been easy for them to give up, check out and just collect a pay check, but they did the exact opposite and made a ridiculous run towards a playoff spot.” Nadeshot said.

After a long process, the team was able to make an iteration of their lineup work after three weeks, winning seven of their last 12 games and ending up in a tiebreaker match for the last spot in the playoffs.

Although they did lose to OpTic Gaming, there are plenty of positives that the coaching staff can work on in the offseason. From FakeGod’s development as a top laner to further working on the team’s identity, Nadeshot and coach Neil “pr0lly” Hammad are heading into the 2019 offseason with plenty of fresh goals for the next year.