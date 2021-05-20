MSI 2021: Knockout stage scores and standings

After three grueling weeks of back and forth action in Iceland, Reykjavík, 11 League of Legends teams have boiled down to just four leading up to the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational knockout stage.

Representing Korea, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia, DWG KIA, Royal Never Give Up, MAD Lions, and PSG Talon will battle it out this weekend for a place in the finals on Sunday, May 23.

RNG will face PSG Talon on Friday, May 21 and rumble stage winners DWG KIA will play MAD Lions on Saturday, May 22. The winners of the best-of-five matchups will go head-to-head in the grand finals on Sunday, May 23.

This year, the MSI champion’s league will receive an additional regional team spot at Worlds 2021, along with the lion’s share of a $250,000 prize pool. When the tournament concludes, the final “global power rankings” for the 2021 season will be calculated to determine which region gets an extra slot.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the knockout stage at MSI 2021.

Knockout stage

Semifinals

Friday, May 21

RNG 0 0 PSG

Saturday, May 22

DWG 0 0 MAD

Finals

Sunday, May 23

TBD 0 0 TBD

