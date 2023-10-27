Morgana reaches new heights in the jungle after Patch 13.21 changes

You may want to ban her in your games.

League of Legends Patch 13.21 introduced plenty of changes, including buffs to Morgana. Despite being minor changes to the champion, these were more than enough for her to reach new heights in solo queue.

While originally designed as a support or a mid laner, Morgana is nowadays most often seen in the jungle. There, she has become one of the strongest picks, especially in higher ranks. She currently sits at a jaw-dropping 55.44 percent win rate in Master and above, the highest in the position, according to stats U.GG.

But her prowess is visible in other ranks as well. In Platinum, she’s currently the sixth-best jungler in terms of win rate with 51.40 percent. In Silver, she’s also the sixth-best with 52.07 percent.

Morgana is working on becoming the next queen of the jungle. Image via Riot Games

While her advancement in jungle ranks is quite significant, her recent buffs were nowhere close to game-breaking. Morgana’s Tormented Shadow (W) saw a small increase in magic damage per second, and the damage to monsters modifier was improved by five percent. These changes helped her specifically with jungle clear but also with dealing damage to enemies, especially with her Q.

It was enough to boost Morgana’s record in the solo queue. In Patch 13.20, before the changes were made, she was the 10th worst jungler in Master and above with a 48.36 percent win rate, according to U.GG.

Naturally, Morgana wasn’t the only champion buffed in Patch 13.21. Others include Bel’Veth, LeBlanc, Master Yi, and K’Sante, to name a few.

