Image via Riot Games
League of Legends

More Mel nerfs? LoL players dub latest changes ‘over the top’

Riot has a tough task on its hands.
Image of Jordan Marney
Jordan Marney
|

Published: Feb 11, 2025 06:16 am

Riot Games has had a challenging couple of weeks, although many would attribute it to its own actions. The developer doubled down on removing Hextech chests, and it’s also figuring out how to balance its newest League of Legends champion, Mel.

In Patch 15.S1.4, League’s new release is receiving even more nerfs as Riot looks to tackle the excessive ban rate in solo queue. At the time of writing, Mel has a ban rate of 73.2 percent in Platinum and above, according to LeagueOfGraphs. Riot Phroxzon released their latest patch preview onto X (formerly Twitter) last night, highlighting Mel as one of the champions hitting the nerf bench.

Riot Emizery revealed details of those changes on the MelMains Reddit, leading to players asking why Mel is receiving yet another nerf after already going through multiple changes just to make her a more playable champion. “I don’t even know why Riot bothered releasing her… Worst rate in midlane & she still has a 75 percent ban rate… Now, we’re gonna have a 46 percent win rate champion that doesn’t even feel good to play,” one player said.

As the commenter above alluded to, Mel is simply a nonfactor in many solo queue across the globe. She is consistently banned by players unwilling to deal with the “mage for babies.” In the main thread that was then published on the LoL Reddit, one player said, “These nerfs are over the top… You don’t need to kneecap her like this, what the hell. I’ve never understood why Riot is so consistently against implementing the obviously necessary change to champions in situations like this.”

If players don’t want to wait until Feb. 20 to test out the new Mel nerfs, Riot Emizery mentioned that these nerfs should be hitting the Public Beta Environment soon. It remains to be seen if the nerfs will have a serious impact on the champion or if Riot will be back to square one again.

Author
Image of Jordan Marney
Jordan Marney
Freelance writer covering League of Legends, VALORANT, and more.
