MagiFelix joins Astralis in lieu of Nukeduck

Former Fnatic Rising prospect Felix “MagiFelix” Boström will be starting for LEC team Astralis in the mid lane with Nukeduck taking a break from competing, the organization announced today.

Astralis’ previous mid laner will be absent due to “personal reasons,” as reported by Dot Esports minutes before the organization’s official announcement. Astralis said the timing of his “return at this point is uncertain.”

MagiFelix has signed a contract with Astralis until March 31, two weeks after the scheduled March 14 end date of the ongoing 2021 LEC Spring split. The Swede is already in Copenhagen and preparing for the upcoming weekend of League of Legends matches, according to Astralis.

Welcome to Astralis, @MagiFelix_lol.



As @Nukeduck will be taking a break for personal reasons, we would like to welcome Felix to the roster.https://t.co/Nr6bQzdeGd#AstralisFamily | #ASTWIN pic.twitter.com/eG5Mu40mvS — Astralis LoL (@AstralisLoL) February 8, 2021

The 20-year-old is jumping straight into the fire with a squad that’s languishing in ninth place of the LEC’s 10 teams. Astralis’ only win came in the competition’s first week over the bottom-ranked Team Vitality, with both teams sharing a win-loss record of 1-6.

Astralis will hope that the addition of MagiFelix could spark a talismanic comeback for a team with three of the five lowest KDA players in the LEC as of week three, according to Oracle’s Elixir. The Swede and his new team will face off against Schalke 04 and Misfits Gaming in week four and will be looking to at least double up their win total by the end of the weekend.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.