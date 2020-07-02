MAD Lions vs. Misfits is the LEC’s match of the week

Several young and hungry League of Legends players will be center stage for week four of the 2020 Summer Split with MAD Lions and Misfits Gaming featuring in the LEC’s match of the week.

MAD Lions is the surprise powerhouse that’s emerged in Europe over the past year. Many pundits expected to see Fnatic and G2 Esports dominate the region as per usual, but the team’s roster of rookies has taken the LEC by storm with their creative drafting, decisive plays, and exciting teamfights.

They’ve picked up wins against almost every team in the league and have the best record in the LEC right now. Meanwhile, on the other side of Summoner’s Rift, Misfits are looking to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and establish themselves with a statement win against one of the best teams in the region.

Misfits’ 2020 Summer Split hasn’t been perfect thus far. Their current roster sits at 4-3, which is good enough to tie for third place in the regular season standings with four other teams. They might have started the season slowly, but they’re heading into this week having won their last three games.

Those wins came against Team Vitality, Schalke 04, and Excel Esports, though, three teams that are floundering at the bottom of the standings right now. This weekend will be a true test of Misfits’ power since they’re facing both MAD Lions and G2.

You can catch the LEC when it returns on Friday, July 3 at 11am CT. Misfits will face MAD Lions at 2pm CT on Saturday, July 4.