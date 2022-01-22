MAD Lions stop Astralis comeback attempt, grab third win in the LEC in 2022

Astralis, on the other hand, are now 0-5.

MAD Lions defeated Astralis in the second LEC game of the day today, putting the brakes on the team’s recovery throughout the game.

Astralis started the League of Legends match in huge need of a after the team failed to win in the LEC 2022 Spring Split. The Danish organization remains the only one in the competition to boast zero wins.

MAD Lions, on the other hand, looked to improve their record. So far, the reigning champions prevailed over G2 Esports and Team Vitality, but stumbled against SK Gaming and Rogue. MAD were eager to grab a win against Astralis and end the weekend on a high note.

On paper, the game should be a swift victory for MAD Lions. And from the first minutes of the match, it looked like the game might just have ended that easily in their favor. Astralis focused heavily on the enemy bottom lane, but MAD Lions’ duo held their own fairly well, with the aid of Elyoya here and there.

Once the five-vs-five teamfights began, MAD Lions started getting ahead. Astralis couldn’t break the opponents’ synergy, mostly thanks to Armut’s impressive Aatrox and Elyoya’s tricky plays on Lee Sin.

However, Astralis surprised MAD Lions around the 25-minute mark, which secured them an ace and Baron Nashor. Kobbe and his teammates seemed to be on their way to a comeback and to their first win in the LEC.

Yet, MAD Lions’ defense proved to be faultless, and the team survived the enemy siege. In the deciding teamfight on the bottom lane, it was once more Armut and a powerful late-game Jinx from UNF0RGIVEN who dealt with Astralis and secured a win for their team.

With today’s victory, MAD Lions grabbed their third win in a season and find themselves in fifth place in the table. Astralis remains in last place with a 0-5 record.

The LEC continues with Team BDS going against Rogue. You can catch all the action on LEC’s Twitch channel.

