MAD Lions’ LoL head coach Mac explains why he won’t be at Worlds 2023

The 2023 League of Legends World Championship might be one of the biggest esports events of the year, but there are still some moments in life that are much more significant.

MAD Lions’ head coach James “Mac” MacCormack recently revealed that he will not be attending Worlds this year in person but instead will be helping out remotely from the U.K. In his place, strategic coach Patrick “Pad” Suckow-Breum will become the acting head coach for the roster, while Mac plays a more supportive role from behind the scenes.

There is a happy explanation for this decision, though: Mac and his wife are expecting a child next month, with her due date being around Monday, Nov. 6. As a result, he has chosen to stay home and be with his family, rather than risk heading out to another country and possibly miss the birth of his daughter.

“I’m truly blessed to work where I do and be surrounded by the people that I am,” Mac said in his announcement on social media. “It takes a village to raise a child, and I can think of no better place than MAD Lions to start a family. I can’t wait for our little lion to meet her uncles and aunts.”

This decision was fully supported by the team members and staff at both MAD and the team’s parent company, OverActive Media, according to Mac. Prioritizing family over everything else is understandable and the birth of one’s child is one of the biggest moments in one’s life.

Mac’s absence at Worlds will, however, make the team’s run a bit of a tougher task as they face off against some of the best League squads in the world. This year has been relatively rocky for MAD, with multiple lackluster performances holding back the team between the spring and summer. They most recently earned a third-place finish in the 2023 LEC Season Finals after dropping a well-fought five-game series to Fnatic last month.

MAD Lions will have to prepare as best as they can without one of Europe’s best coaches in person before the Swiss stage of Worlds 2023 begins on Thursday, Oct. 19.

