MAD Lion’s Carrzy broke his LEC medal days after earning it

Days after obtaining his first ever LEC medal, MAD Lion’s Carrzy managed to break it.

During his latest stream on Twitch, he showed off the medal which had a ruptured ribbon. This comes shortly after his team managed to beat Rogue in a close-fought series to win the org’s first LEC title.

These medals were made by Thomas Lyte, who worked closely with Riot Games’ Design Team to create the medals for the champions of the LEC and the League of Legends World Championship. Weighing 500g, 90mm in diameter and 10mm thick, 8 medals were made for each victorious team.

Each medal is stamped to create a unique decagon shape, with each of the 10 competing team’s names engraved into each side. A bespoke screen-printed ribbon is then attached, and the medal is then presented to the winners in a custom box.

Photo via Thomas Lyte

While the medal itself is quite durable, it appears that some structural faults lie in the ribbon. As a result, Carzzy might have to live with a spoilt medal forever–but his nail-biting LEC victory remains unblemished.

