Lux embraces the Coven in this stunning LoL fan skin concept art

With over 160 champions in League of Legends, very few are as popular as Lux, the Lady of Luminosity. She can be played in various roles, which makes her quite versatile and an easy champion to main, and her kit is very beginner friendly and straightforward.

The ‘hardest’ combination to pull off is Lucent Singularity (E), Light Binding (Q), and Final Spark (R), which doesn’t require much practice to master.

And because she is so beginner friendly, versatile, and a fun female champion, she is also quite marketable. Because of this, she has the most skins out of any champion. But, one she doesn’t have yet is a Coven skin. This particular skin line features a crimson, violet, and black color scheme, and its lore is intertwined with other skin lines like the Old Gods.

So, if Lux were ever to get a Coven skin, it would have the same color schemes as others. And if you’re wondering what it could look like, a Reddit user, MinagamiWasTaken, posted fan art on Reddit and Twitter of her take on a Coven Lux skin, including Lux’s abilities and a transformed state.

Coven Lux

Child of the royal blood, born with the gift of magic. The princess was an outcast within the castle walls, where paranoid eyes sowed the seeds for her downfall. Cast away by her own family Luxanna gave in to the whispers she has been hearing since birth. The voices of pic.twitter.com/tKF7abSclJ — MINagami (@MINagami) March 13, 2023

While it’s not official, it would be interesting to see if Riot will be able to find a way to tie a Lux Coven skin in with the lore because the fan art looks incredible, and players agree that they would buy this skin if it were ever to be released.

At the very least, we can see a few Dot Esports writers picking it up!