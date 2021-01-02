LPL’s 2021 Spring Split kicks off Jan. 9

Mark your calendars, League of Legends fans. The LPL is set to return with its 2021 Spring Split on Jan. 9 at 3am CT, Riot Games announced today on Weibo.

The Chinese competition will gather 17 teams to compete for the crown. Many teams overhauled their rosters ahead of the season, and some of them even changed their brands, including FunPlus Phoenix’s upgrading of its logo and Dominus Esports, which renamed to TT. Among the major transfers, well-known LCK jungler Tarzan joined LPL team LNG.

Dreams of glory, echoes of the past, the journey to stardom. It all starts in Spring.



The 2021 #LPL Spring Split will begin January 9th, 17:00 (GMT+8). We take to the arena and fight!#TheLeagueIsBack pic.twitter.com/2Ck8ITVZTH — LPL (@lplenglish) January 2, 2021

The LPL’s most recent showcase, the 2020 All-Star event, took place on Jan. 1 and 2, featuring several entertainment matches, as well as an awards ceremony. The spotlight was put on Suning’s SofM, who earned three titles: Most Valuable Player, Best Foreign Player, and Best Jungler.

The 2021 LPL Spring Split will be commented in English on Twitch and YouTube Gaming. Similar to the 2020 season, all matches of the regular season will be best-of-threes. The complete schedule has yet to be revealed, however.

