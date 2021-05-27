LPL rookie Qingtian joins Top Esports

Rookie from the LDL Yu “Qingtian” Zi-Han has joined League of Legends team Top Esports, it announced earlier today on Twitter. He’s its second addition after the signing of coach Crescent yesterday.

“Qingtian played for Young Miracles in the past and was voted as the FMVP of 2021 LDL Spring Split.” The toplaner also earned 15 MVP votes throughout the split, which is the highest number earned by one player. He also boasted a 60.3 percent kill participation rate.

Young Miracles was the star-team from the 2021 LDL Spring Split. They ended in first place, and then grabbed the title in the playoffs.

Qingtian undoubtedly played a crucial part in YM’s success during the split, despite being his very first experience in the national official league. The 19-year-old player has gained strong momentum, and it might give a new breath to Top Esports’ upcoming split.

By stepping onto the LPL stage for the first time and competing alongside veterans such as Karsa and JackeyLove, there is no doubt it will mark a significant step up in his promising career.

After a strong 2020 season, Top Esports have struggled during the 2021 LPL Spring Split. They ended the split in third place, but then ended the playoffs in fourth place after a loss to future champion team RNG. It’s unclear if Qingtian will share the toplane with 369 or if the latter will switch teams ahead of the upcoming split.